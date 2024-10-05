Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who has full autonomy when it comes to footballing personnel decisions, was asked point blank about the future of manager Erik ten Hag. “It’s not my call,” the British billionaire responded, indicating that it was up to the board/management and front office team.

“I don’t want to answer that question,” said Ratcliffe, who bought 27.7% of the club last December. “I like Erik, I think he’s a very good coach but at the end of the day it’s not my call.”

??? Sir Jim Ratcliffe asked whether he has faith in Erik ten Hag. #MUFC [@danroan] pic.twitter.com/cjLpIWYm3p — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) October 4, 2024

Manchester United at Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Oct. 6, 2pm, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Team News: Man United Aston Villa

Starting XI Predictions: Man United Aston Villa

Result Probability: Man United 32% Draw 25% Aston Villa 43%

Premier League Position, Form Guide: Man United 13th, 7 pts, LLWDL Aston Villa 5th, 13 pts LWWWD

Man United Team News

His comments make it clear that the decision will ultimately be made by the INEOS Sport team as a whole, which is comprised of executives that he appointed. But the main takeaway from those comments is this- Ratcliffe refused to provide a public backing of Ten Hag in his current managerial role.

One has to think that the Dutchman is currently in the 11th hour of his United tenure, and deservedly so. Shifting gears to the on-the-pitch concerns, midfielder Kobbie Mainoo (arguably the team’s best player) and Mason Mount both face late fitness tests in order to feature at Aston Villa tomorrow.

Elsewhere Bruno Fernandes saw his red card decision from last weekend overturned, so he is now eligible to feature in this clash.

Of course, he got booked for red again, on Thursday in the Europa League draw with FC Porto, but that’s a different competition, so that penalty will not apply here.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

