Aston Villa Starting XI Prediction vs Man United

Take a bow, Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran. You deserve it, after coming up in crunch time, in the midweek Champions League win over global juggernaut Bayern Munich. After seeing his summer dominated by a tedious transfer saga surrounding his club future, he is finally finding his place now in the team.

Kickoff: Sun. Oct. 6, 2pm, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Result Probability: Man United 32% Draw 25% Aston Villa 43%

Premier League Position, Form Guide: Man United 13th, 7 pts, LLWDL Aston Villa 5th, 13 pts LWWWD

For Duran, his rumored/supposed/hypothetical exit to West Ham United just never happened, but now he’s settling it.

Unai Emery needs to find the way to have him and Ollie Watkins coexist in the final third at the same time.

That was Duran can rightfully claim a place in the starting XI.

Elsewhere, with injuries in the midfield, the timeless seasoned veteran, Ross Barkley, earns a place in the first team here.

Otherwise, the rest of the lineup is pretty straight-forward.

Starting XI Prediction vs Man United

Emi Martinez; Ezri Konsa, Diego Carlos, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne; Morgan Rogers, Ross Barkley, Youri Tielemans, Jaden Philogene; Jhon Duran, Ollie Watkins

