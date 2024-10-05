Manchester United visits Aston Villa in a matchup of two clubs headed in opposite directions. Aston Villa just beat Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Man United are a result or two away from likely changing their manager. It was written that Harry Maguire’s goal, in the 3-3 draw with FC Porto on Thursday night, might have saved Erik ten Hag’s job; at least for another week.

That actually sounds pretty accurate. I don’t think that’s hyperbolic at all.

Manchester United at Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Oct. 6, 2pm, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Team News: Man United Aston Villa

Starting XI Predictions: Man United Aston Villa

Result Probability: Man United 32% Draw 25% Villa 43%

Premier League Position, Form Guide: Man United 13th, 7 pts, LLWDL Aston Villa 5th, 13 pts LWWWD

While typically fans dread international breaks, United fans might actually look forward to this one, as it will give them a brief release, from what has been an utterly dreadful season at Old Trafford thus far.

Man United Starting XI Prediction at Aston Villa

Andre Onana; Noussair Mazraoui, Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt, Diogo Dalot; Kobbie Mainoo, Christian Eriksen; Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho; Rasmus Hojlund

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories