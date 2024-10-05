Aston Villa beat Bavarian powerhouses Bayern Munich in midweek, but the win came with a cost, to be sure. Midfielder Jacob Ramsey was forced to make an early exit, in the first half, with what is reportedly a groin issue. Then, about a third of the way through the second half, Amadou Onana withdrew due to tightness in his hamstring.

Manchester United at Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Oct. 6, 2pm, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Team News: Man United Aston Villa

Starting XI Predictions: Man United Aston Villa

Result Probability: Man United 32% Draw 25% Aston Villa 43%

Premier League Position, Form Guide: Man United 13th, 7 pts, LLWDL Aston Villa 5th, 13 pts LWWWD

Aston Villa Team News

The replacement for Ramsey, Leon Bailey, was also subbed off due to injury. The good news is that none of the trio are thought to be very seriously hurt, but the entire troika are doubts for Sunday versus Manchester United.

Meanwhile Boubacar Kamara and Tyrone Mings are moving closer towards a return, having recovered from serious long-term injuries, but that won’t happen until after the October international break.

Team Captain John McGinn will remain sidelined here as well.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

