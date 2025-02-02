Man United Transfer Talk: Patrick Dorgu, Marcus Rashford

Not much to say, from an on-the-pitch perspective, when it comes to Manchester United, as today was yet another disasfrous result. So we’ll instead focus on the off-the-pitch, and by that we mean transfer window deadline day (which is tomorrow). Patrick Dorgu has become the first signing of the January transfer window, and thus, the Ruben Amorim era.

The left back moves over from Leece on a €30 million ($31.1m) deal.

The 20-year-old Denmark international inks a deal that will keep him at the club until 2030, hypothetically, with the option of an extension for one more additional year.

Elsewhere, Marcus Rashford must leave by tomorrow, with Amorim making it as clear as day that the Mancunian is persona non grata.

His dream move to FC Barcelona collapsed, but Aston Villa are closing in, according to multiple reports.

This would be a loan deal initially, but there would also be a buy-option for the summer as part of the deal.

The Guardian reports that Villa “regard Rashford as a low-risk signing given they are unlikely to pay a fee.”

Personal terms have already been agreed, according to multiple outlets. Hopefully, United can get more accomplished before deadline day ends tomorrow, as we start to see some progress on the Amorim rebuild.

Nothing has happened so far!

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

