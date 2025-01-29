Patrick Dorgu Set for Man United Medical Ahead of €30m Move

The Manchester United left back situation is a total mess, and has been for awhile due to all the injuries surrounding the first and second choices at the position. However, it could all be changing now that Patrick Dorgu is on his way to Old Trafford. United have reached an agreement with Lecce, and the only tasks remaining until this deal is finalized are the medical eval and the signing of the the documents.

Everything should be signed, sealed and delivered within next 24 hours.

🚨🇩🇰 Manchester United have booked medical tests for Patrick Dorgu on Thursday, plan confirmed. Verbal agreement reached yesterday as reported for €30m plus €5m add-ons. He’s gonna fly to Manchester with his agents to complete the move. pic.twitter.com/OTyj42n5w0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2025

UEFA Europa League Matchday 8 of 8 FYIs

Kickoff: Thurs. Jan. 30, 8pm, National Arena, Bucharest, Romania

Manchester United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

According to the tweet above, from transfer guru Fabrizo Romano, the fee will be about €30 million plus a potential €5 million in incentive based add-ons. Meanwhile GiveMeSport have an article that also claims Patrick Dorgu is on his way to Manchester to complete his medical.

They also a cite that a “full agreement just north of £29.3 million has been reached” despite Lecce initially wanting a fee in the region of £34 million, as they felt they could drive up the price up a bit, due to Napoli also being interested. Obviously, United have bested Napoli in this specific transfer battle.

So what happens next at United, in regards to the left back depth chart?

Well, the club must move on from Luke Shaw. He’s very talented, and extremely productive when he plays, but that rarely happens these days.

He is the most injury prone footballer that you’ll ever find. Shaw just cannot stay healthy enough to be reliable and dependable for United. It’s unfortunate and sad, but the time has come to part ways. But that cannot happen until the summer, at the earliest, as he’s out injured right now!

Tyrell Malacia, the very first signing of the Erik ten Hag era, has also struggled with injury, but in his case, it’s just the one very big knee injury that kept him out for a very long time. At least he’s healthy now!

Now, with the arrival of Patrck Dorgu, he could be on his way out the door. We’ll just have to wait and see how the transfer window dominoes fall.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

