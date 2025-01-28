As brutally awful as Manchester United have been in the Premier League this season, their UEFA Europa League form has been quite the contrast. The Red Devils are about to embark on a journey to the capital of Romania, where they’ll face FCSB. Let the adventure commence!

United currently have a place booked through to the next round, without a need for a playoff. But they’ll likely need a result here to keep it.

UEFA Europa League Matchday 8 of 8

Manchester United at FCSB

Kickoff: Thurs. Jan. 30, 8pm, National Arena, Bucharest, Romania

Manchester United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

UCL Standings, Form: Manchester United 4th, 14 pts, DWWWW FCSB FCSB 8th, 14 pts, LWDDW

Meanwhile FCSB hold the final slot, right above that playoff zone. And they will almost certainly need a result on Thursday in order to stay there. So while this is the final matchday of this stage of the UEL, it is anything but dead rubber. So without further ado, let’s get to the lineup prediction.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at FCSB

Altay Bayindir; Noussair Mazraoui, Harry Maguire, Matthijs de Ligt; Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo, Diogo Dalot; Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho; Joshua Zirkzee

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories