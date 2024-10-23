Man United Starting XI Prediction at Fenerbahce (Europa League)

What is up with Manchester United’s Europa League matchups and the #narratives angles? The forces at work behind the draws really really REALLY went out of their to create the storylines for United’s UEL fixtures. Now comes a trip to Fenerbahce, and good old friend Jose Mourinho.

The special one led MUFC from 2016-2019. And there’s more than Mourinho too; we’ll also see reunions with Fred and Sofyan Amrabat.

Manchester United at Fenerbahce FYIs

Kick: Thurs. Oct. 23, 8pm, Sukru Saracoglu

Competition: UEFA Europa League Matchday 3 of 8

Man United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

And the Fenerbahce clash comes after the draw with FC Twente, United manager Erik ten Hag’s boyhood club.

Maybe this time they can actually get a result that their fans would enjoy.

Thus far, United, have been a total disaster in the UEL, as they sit 21st in the standings, after taking only two point from the first pair of matches.

Man United Starting XI Prediction at Fenerbahce (UEFA Europa League)

Andre Onana; Victor Lindelof, Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, Diogo Dalot; Christian Eriksen, Manuel Ugarte; Amad Diallo, Antony Marcus Rashford; Joshua Zirkzee

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

