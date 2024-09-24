It is UEFA Europa League time, everybody! And in welcoming in FC Twente, Manchester United have a built in storyline for their first group stage match. Manager Erik ten Hag spent the overwhelming bulk of his playing career as an FC Twente center back.

Ten Hag scored five goals in 221 appearances for the Dutch Eredivisie side.

Manchester United vs FC Twente FYIs

Kick: Wed. Sept. 25, 8pm, Old Trafford

Competition: UEFA Europa League Group Stage

Man United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Fun Fact: As a player, Ten Hag won the KNVB Cup with FC Twente during the 2000–01 season.

So with that in mind, let’s take a look at what kind of lineup the Dutchman will go with here. There will be some squad rotation to be sure, but this will no doubt be a pretty strong first team.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs FC Twente (UEFA Europa League)

Andre Onana; Noussair Mazraoui, Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans, Diogo Dalot; Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Rasmus Hojlund

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories