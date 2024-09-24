Rasmus Hojlund will hope to make his first start of the season on Wednesday night when Manchester United host FC Twente in UEFA Europa League group stage play. The Danish striker returned to action this past weekend, right on schedule, after recovering from the hamstring injury that he suffered in the preseason loss to Arsenal that was staged at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

He came off the bench to feature in the goalless draw with Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Manchester United vs FC Twente FYIs

Kick: Wed. Sept. 25, 8pm, Old Trafford

Competition: UEFA Europa League Group Stage

Fun Fact: This is a matchup of United manager Erik ten Hag versus the team that he spent most of his playing career with.

Man United Team News

Now he’s poised to play a larger role in this one.

Speaking of comebacks, Tyrell Malacia may be in the matchday squad here, as he’s been in full training for awhile now. If he plays, it would mark the first time since May of 2023, as he’s recovered from a long-term knee injury.

Luke Shaw still hasn’t featured this season, despite being, supposedly, a doubt (instead of totally ruled out) for the past several matches.

Victor Lindelof is also in that sort of limbo zone while Leny Yoro remains out.

