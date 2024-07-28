Manchester United lost 2-1 tonight, to Arsenal, in a friendly that was branded the “Rivals in Red.” Losing a preseason match is nothing at all to worry about. Losing your best true striker and your newly acquired central defender due to injury is a big deal. Both Rasmus Hojlund and Leny Yoro left the exhibition match, staged in the greater Los Angeles area, due to lower extremity injuries sustained on the artificial pitch.

Hojlund opened the scoring in the game, and that marked his first goal wearing the No. 9 shirt. The Danish center forward looked great, but he soon twisted his ankle on the turf, made for NFL action, as this is the home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams.

The ankle looked find though, as he walked out on his power, and he was later seen walking fine in the mixed zone after the match.

Hard to say what his specific injury is, or what the severity might be, as little information has been disclosed. Speaking of few details being released, Yoro suffered a similar issue as Hojlund, but looked to be in worse condition as he exited the pitch.

Yoro had a noticeable limp, so his situation is more concerning.

United’s next friendly in the U.S. is against Real Betis, on Wednesday night, at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California.

