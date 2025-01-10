Manchester United travels to Arsenal for what will be the standout tie of the FA Cup 3rd round. One guy who won’t be involved in this match is Marcus Rashford, who is likely on his way out of his club.

Rashford has made it clear that he wants out, and it’s possible he’ll get a loan move away this January transfer window.

FA Cup 3rd Round FYIs

Manchester United at Arsenal

Kickoff: Sun. Jan. 12, 3pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Arsenal Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Manchester United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Fun Fact: This pairing is the second highest in FA Cup history, as these two sides will meet for the 16th time in the history of the tournament.

Only the Merseyside Derby has occurred more, with Liverpool and Everton having met 19 times in this competition.

Team News for Both Sides

AC Milan are reportedly the favorites to land him, although Borussia Dortmund and West Ham United are said to be keen as well. For the record, officially, he will miss this match due to “illness,” but it’s obvious that he just doesn’t get along with his bosses, and thus must go.

Elsewhere Mason Mount (undisclosed muscle problem), Luke Shaw (undisclosed issue) and Victor Lindelof (knock, once again details of it have not been disclosed) remain sidelined.

Shifting gears to Arsenal, Bukayo Saka (hamstring), Ben White (knee), and Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) remain sidelined for this clash. There is a new injury concern as well, as Ethan Nwaneri is going to be absent until at least mid-to-late February.

‘Unfortunately, he’s picked up a [muscular] injury and is going to be out for a few weeks.’

