Arsenal are set to tussle with Manchester United on Saturday night at one of the National Football League’s greatest cathedrals. Home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, as well as the site of the 2022 Super Bowl, Sofi Stadium is ready to rock tomorrow night.

It’s only a friendly, but it will still be a massive event for all the Angelinos and Californians involved.

Kickoff: Wed. Sept. 20, 5pm local, SoFi Stadium, Englewood, CA

Competition: club friendly

Team News: Arsenal Manchester United

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Manchester United

Tour Squad Lists: Arsenal Manchester United

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

United and Arsenal clashed in an exhibition match a year ago, on this weekend, in New York City. Basically, these two English giants are “going bicoastal” now. It’s kind of like how the late, great Notorious B.I.G. who was born in NYC, did that song about Los Angeles. “Going, going, back, back, to Cali Cali.”

Mikel Arteta will go with a strong side here when he fills out his team sheet.

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction vs Man United (Club Friendly)

Karl Hein; Ben White, Jurrien Timber, Jakub Kiwior, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Thomas Partey, Jorginho, Martin Odegaard; Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah

