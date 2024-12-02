The midweek matches are back! And that only can only mean one thing- festive period fixture congestion is right around the corner! Manchester United at Arsenal is the headliner fixture on a very busy Wednesday that contains a slew of matches. The Gunners are the closest of any team in the Premier League standings to table toppers Liverpool, but the gap is still wide.

Arsenal are nine points behind; as are fellow Londoners Chelsea.

Arsenal vs Manchester United FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Dec. 4 8:15 pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Starting XI Predictions: Manchester United Arsenal

Team News for Both Sides: go here

PL Position, Form: Arsenal 2nd, 25 pts, DLDWWWWL Manchester United 9th, 19 pts, LDWDW

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 66% Draw 20% Manchester United 14%

As for United, they are now back in striking distance of the Europa and Conference League qualification slots, so they have plenty to play for right now too. Let’s try and predict what Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta might go with here.

Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester United

David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus

