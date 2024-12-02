Manchester United visits Arsenal FC in an all-big six matchup on Wednesday night. It’s also a meeting of two sides that routed their respective opponents this past weekend. United destroyed Everton 4-0 and Arsenal obliterated West Ham United 5-2. So if you’re scoring at home (but if you’re scoring the text of The Sports Bank articles at home, then this might be a good time to re-evaluate your life choices), that’s a 9-2 goal difference combined here.

No doubt, both sides should be brimming with confidence for this game.

Arsenal FC vs Manchester United FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Dec. 4 8:15 pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

PL Position, Form: Arsenal FC 2nd, 25 pts, DLDWWWWL Man United 9th, 19 pts, LDWDW

Google Result Probability: Arsenal FC 66% Draw 20% Man United 14%

Are we set to see the famous “new manager bounce” for United? Are they about to go out and win a bunch of games on the spin?

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Arsenal FC

Andre Onana; Diogo Dalot, Matthijs De Ligt, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Christen Eriksen; Bruno Fernandes; Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund.

