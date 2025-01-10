It’s that “magical” time of the year when the FA Cup and the EFL Cup intersect. Arsenal F.C. are one of just four clubs who will play in both domestic cups this week. How will that affect their performance? Well, they fell 2-0 to Newcastle United in the League Cup semifinal, first of the two legs in the tie, so they are not off to a great start.

FA Cup 3rd Round FYIs

Manchester United at Arsenal

Kickoff: Sun. Jan. 12, 3pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Fun Fact: Both sides have eliminated the other from the FA Cup more so than any other team. United have knocked Arsenal out of the competition more than other club- 8. Arsenal have done the same to United, sending them packing from the tournament seven times.

But hey, it can only go up from here, right? Let’s get to the first team prediction.

Arsenal F.C. Starting XI Prediction vs Man United (FA Cup)

David Raya; Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Riccardo Calafiori; Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, Declan Rice; Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli

