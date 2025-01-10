Manchester United took a point from their visit to league leading Liverpool last weekend. A few weeks ago, they beat reigning champions City in the Manchester Derby. And that concludes the highlight portion of the Ruben Amorim era at MUFC. Almost all the other results have been disastrous, and that gives us something to ponder ahead of the visit to Arsenal.

FA Cup 3rd Round FYIs

Manchester United at Arsenal

Kickoff: Sun. Jan. 12, 3pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Arsenal Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Manchester United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Fun Fact: While these two teams have met 15 times before in the FA Cup, this will be their first ever meeting in the third round.

Why is Amorim’s United so poor overall, and against smaller/lesser sides? Yet they rise to the occasion for the bigger matches? Will this rule hold against Arsenal?

Hmmm, something is going on here. Must be the motivational factors involved here.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Arsenal (FA Cup)

Andre Onana; Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Lucha Martinez; Noussair Mazraoui, Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, Diogo Dalot; Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Rasmus Hojlund

