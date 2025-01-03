It is good news, bad news when it comes to Liverpool FC and their injury/fitness situation. English defender Joe Gomez suffered a hamstring injury, in the 5-0 blowout of West Ham United, and the prognosis is he’ll be out awhile.

It has been confirmed that Gomez will be absent for the next few weeks, as he tends to his recovery.

Manchester United at Liverpool FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Jan 4, 4:30 pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

PL Form, Standing: Manchester United LWLLL 14th, 22 pts Liverpool FC DDWWW 1st, 45 pts

Match Prediction: go here

Starting XI Predictions for both sides: go here

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 75% Draw 15% Manchester United 10%

Team News for Both News

That’s the bad news; now for the good- Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley are back in full training, and thus likely available for selection on Sunday.

Shifting gears to United, the Marcus Rashford situation has certainly been exceedingly discussed and over-analyzed enough, but now apparently he is ill as well.

So now he’s sick, in addition to not being a part of the plan anymore and frozen out of the team.

Or the “illness” is just the party line/excuse for why he’s not playing. Other than that, we don’t have any new injury/unavailability news to discuss. Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof and Mason Mount remain out of commission long-term.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories