Liverpool Starting XI Prediction at Man United

So far so good for the Arne Slot era at Liverpool Football Club. Now comes Slot’s first experience in the game that is historically the biggest in English football. Liverpool FC visits Manchester United in the next edition of the Northwest England Derby, and both sides will enter this game having just signed a new player.

Juventus winger Federico Chiesa made the switch to the Merseyside club, who have already announced his arrival.

Manchester United vs Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun Sept. 1, Old Trafford, 4pm

Team News: Man United Liverpool

Starting XI Predictions: Man United Liverpool

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Liverpool win 51% Draw 23% Man United win 26%

PL Form: Man United WL Liverpool WW

PL Standing: Man United 11th, 3 pts Liverpool 4th, 6 pts

For United, it’s Paris Saint-Germain center back Manuel Ugarte, and his signing could be announced within the next few hours. Slot will lead with strength and put his best foot forward in this match, and here is what we think that looks like.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Manchester United

Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jarrell Quansah, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas; Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch; Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories