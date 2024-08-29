Liverpool had certainly been having a moribund summer transfer window, so the 11th hour move for Federico Chiesa was certainly a welcome development. Anfield agreed a £12.5m deal with Juventus to sign the Italian forward, who was also wanted by Barcelona, and some clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

Chiesa has already been announced, so there is a chance he could be in the squad for Sunday at Manchester United.

Manchester United vs Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun Sept. 1, Old Trafford, 4pm

Team News: Man United Liverpool

Starting XI Predictions: Man United Liverpool

Google Result Probability: Liverpool win 51% Draw 23% Man United win 26%

PL Form: Man United WL Liverpool WW

PL Standing: Man United 11th, 3 pts Liverpool 4th, 6 pts

Liverpool Team News

Speaking of Barca, they were about to acquire young injury-prone midfielder Stefan Bajcetic, but that has fallen through now. Former Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara (speaking of injury prone was supposedly the driving force behind that. Bajcetic is now set to join RB Leipzig on loan for this season.

Finally, the only injury concern here is midfielder Curtis Jones, who missed out against Brentford due to an unspecified knock. Manager Arne Slot sounded less than seriously concerned, when discussing it, so he should be available here.

