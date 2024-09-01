Manuel Ugarte Unveiled at Old Trafford Before Loss to Liverpool

It is too bad that Manchester United couldn’t get Manuel Ugarte registered in time to play today. Currently down 3-0 to arch-rival Liverpool, at home, while the closing minutes of regulation tick away, the Red Devils really could have used him. Casemiro made gaffes that were responsible for two of those goals, so the faster he’s replaced, the better. Ugarte over Casemiro (who really doesn’t need to see the pitch again in a United shirt) is a major upgrade, and that will help straight away.

However, it’s going to take a lot more fixes than just one position to turn this shipwreck around

Ugarte, whose official announcement was so badly delayed that he even made a joke about it on Twitter, explained why he only wanted to join Man United.

“The project here is extremely exciting,” said the Uruguayan central defender.

“This is an ambitious club, I’m ambitious player. I will sacrifice and give everything for my teammates. Together, we’ll fight to win trophies and reach the level where Utd deserve to be”

It is certainly “a project” to be sure. He’s not wrong there. And indeed there will be a need for ambition. You got to be very ambitious if you want to try and fix this mess.

It’s a dream to be here. Incredible atmosphere at our house. Let’s make it a great season together.#MUFC @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/6K3Yhe1wmS — Manuel Ugarte (@manuugarte8) September 1, 2024

Ugarte moves over from Paris Saint-Germain in what was easily one of the most tedious transfer sagas of the summer.

