Manchester United really took their sweet time in announcing their fifth and final major signing of the summer transfer window, Paris Saint-Germain central defender/holding midfielder Manuel Ugarte. Easily one of the summer’s longest-running, and thus most tedious transfer sagas, it is painfully fitting that even his official announcement was protracted. So much so that even Ugarte himself made a joke about it, when quote-tweeting the official account announcement of his arrival. See below.

Ugarte moves over on a deal worth €50m (£42.3m; $55.7m), and he joins Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui as the big money acquisitions made by Old Trafford this summer. Ugarte didn’t quite fit in at PSG, where manager Luis Enrique plays a more possession obsession kind of football. However, he should fit in better with United, where Erik ten Hag plays a more aggressive style.

Plus, the Uruguayan can also slot into the middle of the park, in addition to central defense, where United have a void to fill. However, he won’t feature for the club until after the September international break. United were unable to register him in time for tomorrow’s match.

