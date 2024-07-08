United in Talks to Sign Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain

Casemiro has been at the center of one of the more annoying and tedious narratives this summer transfer window. He’s leaving, he’s staying, once again, he’s leaving...blah blah blah. What’s much more interesting is the prospect of who could replace him- Paris Saint-Germain midfield maestro Manuel Ugarte.

The Uruguayan, currently with the national side at the Copa America tournament, moved to the Parc des Princes last summer from Sporting CP, just last summer, for a fee of €60m (£50.8m).

Widespread reports indicate that United would be paying a similar figure for the 23-year-old Ugarte, once this is figured out. It may be a bit, as Uruguay plays Colombia in the semifinals on Wednesday, with a weekend date (should they win and advance) against the Argentina-Canada winner.

However, Ugarte should be the next signing that United make, once the Joshua Zirkzee and Matthijs de Ligt deals are completed.

And he’s the perfect complement for Kobbie Mainoo, who’s developing into a major star right now.

Mainoo has been very impressive with England at the Euros this summer.

So what’s the latest with Casemiro? According to Fabrizio Romano, Saudi Pro League clubs are still talking to his agent about a potential transfer. The Italian reporter also claims that United remain open about letting him leave.

It could be that they are waiting on signing a replacement for the Brazilian first, and that’s why this saga has dragged on for so long with absolutely nothing getting done.

More on all this here. Hopefully, the Ugarte deal gets over the line soon!

Paul M.. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

