Liverpool FC Match Preview, Score Prediction vs Man United

In the long illustrious history of the Liverpool vs Man United series, we have seen very few matches that look like this. And by “this” we mean one side is so heavily projected to beat the other.

People love to call this “the biggest game in England” every year, but it’s hard to apply that label to a game where the two sides are 13 places apart in the table.

Man United at Liverpool FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Jan 4, 4:30 pm, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

PL Form, Standing: Manchester United LWLLL 14th, 22 pts Liverpool FC DDWWW 1st, 45 pts

Google Result Probability: Liverpool 75% Draw 15% Man United 10%

You know how the cliches that come with blood feud games in sports- “throw out the records when these two get together” or “anything can happen in rivalry games.” However, I just don’t see those platitudes applying here.

Certainly, this series has seen some ugly games in recent years. There have been goalless draws aplenty, and those nil-nil stalemates didn’t have a lot of scoring chances either.

Prediction: Liverpool 4, Man United 0

