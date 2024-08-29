A lot has been made about whether or not Marcus Rashford deserves to keep his spot in the Manchester United starting lineup. Sunday, in the arch-rivalry match against Liverpool, we’ll see if manager Erik ten Hag has the gumption to drop him or not. Certainly the stats don’t support the idea of keeping him in the first team; at least not now.

Despite all the issues with injury, you can still find plenty of other options to go with, when predicting the team.

Manchester United vs Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun Sept. 1, Old Trafford, 4pm

Team News: Man United Liverpool

Starting XI Predictions: Man United Liverpool

Google Result Probability: Liverpool win 51% Draw 23% Man United win 26%

PL Form: Man United WL Liverpool WW

PL Standing: Man United 11th, 3 pts Liverpool 4th, 6 pts

Take a look at this tweet below, it’s an updated visual depth chart for the season. It is missing Jadon Sancho and Victor Lindelof, and it doesn’t include Manuel Ugarte, but otherwise it’s accurate.

Dare I say we’re the most prepared we’ve been for a season in years? pic.twitter.com/twOQbz4VeY — Frank??? (fan) (@TenHagEra) August 21, 2024

With that in mind, plus the current injury and transfer situations, this is what we’re going with.

Man United Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool

Andre Onana; Noussair Mazraoui, Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt, Diogo Dalot; Kobbie Mainoo, Christian Eriksen; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho; Joshua Zirkzee

