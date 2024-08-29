Man United Team News vs Liverpool: Sancho, Ugarte, Mount

Jadon Sancho, during his time at Manchester United, has greatly alienated a significant portion of the fan base. Guess it’s fitting that even his inevitable exit from the club is rubbing supporters the wrong way. There were widespread reports on Tuesday that a loan-with-an-obligation-to-buy deal had been struck with Juventus.

But just when everything looked to be wrapping up, Wednesday brought reports that Sancho prefers a move to Chelsea, and that he’s holding out for the chance to transfer there.

Jadon Sancho has disrespected Manchester United, no player is bigger than the club. He has always prioritised himself over all else & hasn’t made an impact when he has played. He isn’t worth the drama he brings. Despite what his fanboys will try & tell you, it is far more… https://t.co/CBT5uuVNd8 — Adam (@AdamJoseph____) August 29, 2024

Manchester United vs Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun Sept. 1, Old Trafford, 4pm

Team News: Man United Liverpool

Starting XI Predictions: Man United Liverpool

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Liverpool win 51% Draw 23% Man United win 26%

PL Form: Man United WL Liverpool WW

PL Standing: Man United 11th, 3 pts Liverpool 4th, 6 pts

Not the most pragmatic move, given how we’re in the 11th hour of the summer transfer window. We do know this, Sancho won’t be involved against Liverpool on the weekend, and most likely, he is done playing football in a United shirt.

One of the biggest flops in club transfer signing history, he’ll be addition by subtraction once he leaves. The sooner that happens the better.

Rest of the Man United Team News

Elsewhere the addition of central defender Manuel Ugarte could be announced later on today, and with that, he may be slotted straight into the team. We’ll see if he features off the bench.

Elsewhere Mason Mount is pretty much 50/50 here. Manager Erik ten Hag said the following, last weekend, in regards to the ex-Chelsea man being subbed off against Brighton:

“It was forced. He mentioned an issue, and I don’t want to take the risk with him. I don’t know how much of a worry it is, I can’t say at this moment. But I think, when we have the good bench, and we can bring in Zirkzee, then don’t hesitate. Bring Mount off and bring [on] a player who can have an impact.”

And of course, the situation surrounding the six United players out for the long-term due to injury remains unchanged.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories