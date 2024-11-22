Manchester United are ready to get the Ruben Amorim era started this Sunday, with the first opponent, Ipswich Town, likely lending itself to victory. However, Amorim will have to overcome a multitude of fitness concerns in order to get there, and the list includes the likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Tyrell Malacia, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof…the list goes on and on.

So much so that we’ll have to break the United team news up into two pieces for this weekend.

Manchester United at Ipswich Town FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday, November 24, 4:30pm, Portman Road

Google Result Probability: United win 59%, Draw 22%, Ipswich Town win 19%

Form Guide: Ipswich Town LLLDW, Manchester United DWLDW

Standings: Manchester United 13th, 15 pts, Ipswich Town 17th, 8 pts

Man United Team News

Let’s start with Mainoo (thigh injury)- a return against Ipswich looks very unlikely, given that he hasn’t even resumed group training yet. So maybe the Europa League clash against Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt on Thursday is more likely, in terms of a comeback.

Regarding Lindelof, he limped off during the first half of Sweden’s UEFA Nations League win over Slovakia at their national stadium on Saturday. “Victor leaves the collection after the groin injury he sustained in yesterday’s match,” is what the Swedish national side had to say about his situation. He’s likely out this weekend, but we just don’t know what’s going on with him.

And then finally, Harry Maguire (calf injury) faces a late fitness test while Tyrell Malacia is still building up match fitness after having recovered from knee surgery.

