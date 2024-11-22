The Manchester United team news extravaganza spectacular continues, with updates on Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Leny Yoro. Suffice it to say- they have an injury crisis going on in the back line. Part one, focusing on three more defenders (as well as one very key midfielder) can be found here.

We start with Lucha, who is battling a lower back injury, and is doubtful for this clash.

Manchester United at Ipswich Town FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday, November 24, 4:30pm, Portman Road

United Preview Material: Team News Part 1 Team News Part 2 Starting XI Prediction Full Injury Report

Google Result Probability: United win 59%, Draw 22%, Ipswich Town win 19%

Form Guide: Ipswich Town LLLDW, Manchester United DWLDW

Standings: Manchester United 13th, 15 pts, Ipswich Town 17th, 8 pts

More Man United Team News

Said Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni: “We didn’t expect the case of Lisandro. We saw that he had suffered a blow to his back, but apparently, he had no problem, just pain. When he arrived here, the pain increased a bit; he underwent tests and is not fit to be here.”

It’s not a stretch to call Lisandro Martinez the best defender on this team (not like he has a ton of competition, when you think about it), so his being not fit enough for international duty is concerning. As for Shaw, who knows, whatever, let’s just say December at this point, does that work? I mean, no timeline with him ever seems to be accurate anyway.

Finally, with Yoro, could be this debut day???!!! Maybe.

The big summer signing fractured his foot in the preseason, during a loss to Arsenal in Los Angeles (specifically, Englewood). If he doesn’t feature here, then maybe next week.

