One of the biggest stories, not just for Manchester United, but global football in general last week was right back Noussair Mazraoui. News broke, this October international break, of how Mazraoui experienced heart palpitations, and thus underwent a procedure to deal with it.

Mazraoui will be on the sidelines for a while, but how long specifically remains to be seen.

Manchester United vs Brentford FC FYIs

Kick: Sat, Oct 19, 3pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

PL Form, Standing: Man United LWDLD 14th, 8 pts Brentford FC WLLDW 11th 10 pts

Result Probability: Man United 58% Brentford FC 20% Draw 22%

Man United Team News

On the opposite flank in the back line, the team apparently had no idea how serious the injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are/were.

Or they did know how badly banged up they were, and just lied about it. Or both of them suffered setbacks in their recoveries. At this point, who even knows when they’ll finally be back.

It really seems kind of strange, at least right now that the club included Malacia in the Europa League squad.

Elsewhere Mason Mount (head injury) could return vs Brentford FC. Leny Yoro (ankle) and Daniel Gore (shoulder) definitely will not.

