Summer transfer window acquisition and Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui is going to be sidelined for awhile, after undergoing a heart procedure. According to multiple outlets, the club is insisting that the procedure itself is thought to be minor in nature, as it was both corrective and precautionary.

Mazraoui has been dealing with heart palpitations, and the issue forced him to be subbed off at halftime of United’s goalless draw with Aston Villa last weekend.

The right back then pulled out of international duty with Morocco for this FIFA window.

According to The Guardian, “Mazraoui has had heart issues previously – after testing positive for Covid during the 2022 World Cup he was diagnosed with a mild inflammation of the pericardium (the membrane surrounding the heart) a month later.”

It is looking like the current timeline for his recovery and return would be a few weeks, including the upcoming week, for which the team (the rest of Europe’s big five leagues) are off. Then again, it is impossible to trust MUFC on injury information right now.

Especially so when it comes to fullbacks- just look at Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, and the utter lack of transparency there.

