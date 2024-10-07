Is it time to talk about yet another Manchester United manager sacking? Yes it is! Is it time to discuss the potential sacking of Ten Hag again, just like we did in May? Yep, that’s what happens when you’re 14th in the table at the October international break. It’s the worst start that the club has ever had, in the Premier League era, which dates all the way back to 1992.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the corporation he leads, INEOS, have a minority stake in MUFC, but control of the football operations. And all the club brass have an already previously scheduled meeting to discuss pressing issues within the club.

Whether or not to replace Erik ten Hag is obviously a topic that will be at the top of the docket. Ratcliffe’s right-hand man Sir Dave Brailsford, CEO Omar Berrada, sporting director Dan Ashworth and technical director Jason Wilcox will all be inb in this meeting, just like they were at Old Trafford yesterday, to take in the goalless draw with Aston Villa.

So who is up next, if the Dutchman is let go? Let’s take a look at the seven leading candidates to replace Ten Hag.

Ruud Van Nistelrooy

If you’re going to go in-house, which is often what happens with these sort of things these days, than RVN is your guy. He’s the easy, path of least resistance choice. Maybe he gets the gig on a caretaker basis only? And then if he does well, he’ll get that interim tag removed?

That’s what happened with another club legend, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but of course that worked out poorly in the end.

There already seems to be a backlash against this idea, among the supporter base. Or at least there is a backlash on social media against this concept.

Could the German make a return to the Premier League? He is a free agent, and his pedigree is immaculate, having managed Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-German and an ill-fated tenure at Chelsea.

This is the quick fix, but also a pretty smart choice

Max Allegri

Another guy with a great CV, and plenty of top tier experience. Does he fit though? And how does he adjust from Italy?

Kieran McKenna

Ipswich’s gaffer is considered one of the fastest rising coaching prospects in the game. It’s easy to see why, as he guided Ipswich back to the Premier League with back-to-back promotions, since taking over in December 2021. He’s worked also worked as an assistant under former United managers Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Graham Potter

Another than bookies and listicle creators (like me!), who thinks this is actually a serious option? Would anyone be excited about this possibility right now?

Thomas Frank

Brentford’s boss is going to get his shot at a big club sometime; we’ve known that for awhile. The Bees are coming off a rough season, but he’s still thought to be one of the leading front-runners.

And just so we’re up to speed, Sir Alex Ferguson was at the club for 27 years (1986-2013). The next hire will be the eighth man in charge since Fergie stepped down. They are:

Ten Hag July 2022-present, Ralf Rangnick (interim basis only) November 2021 to May 2022, Solskjaer December 2018-November 2021, Mourinho May 2016-December 2018, Louis van Gaal June 2014-May 2016, Ryan Giggs (interim basis only) April 2014, David Moyes August 2013-April 2014.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

