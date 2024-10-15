It’s an end of an era at Manchester United. No, manager Erik ten Hag isn’t sacked, at least not yet, but Sir Alex Ferguson is leaving the Ambassadorial role that he has held with the club since he retired from management in 2013.

According to reports, this move was made only as a cost-cutting measure, and that the arrangement was “amicable” and “suiting both parties.”

Manchester United vs Brentford FC FYIs

Kick: Sat, Oct 19, 3pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

PL Form, Standing: Man United LWDLD 14th, 8 pts Brentford FC WLLDW 11th 10 pts

Result Probability: Man United 58% Brentford FC 20% Draw 22%

Sir Alex will still always be welcome at Old Trafford, period, and the reports further verify that.

Man United Team News

Moving on from the Fergie news, United have a very and I mean VERY long list of injury/fitness concerns so we’ll need two parts to cover it all. Alejandro Garnacho has a knee injury that renders him a doubt for the visit from Brentford FC on Saturday.

Meanwhile midfield maestro Kobbie Mainoo has a tight hamstring, and that could sideline him or this weekend, but possibly next weekend as well.

Elsewhere Harry Maguire has an injury in the foot area (some outlets are reporting it as a calf issue while others say it’s an ankle), and it’s severe enough that he could miss a couple games or so.

Finally (at least for now, but get ready for part two), young winger Amad Diallo has an unspecified illness that could keep him out of the squad, but the conventional wisdom holds that he should be fine.

