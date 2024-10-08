The single point that Manchester United was able to salvage against Aston Villa at home on Sunday certainly came with a price. They have two new injury concerns in defenders Harry Maguire and Noussair Mazraoui. Maguire (ankle) was visibly in substantial pain towards the end of the first half, and he required medical assistance in order to get off the pitch. As for Mazraoui (unspecified muscle injury), we’re still awaiting specifics on him.

The under tremendous fire manager Erik ten Hag (here are seven candidates to potentially replace him) said the following on the pair:

“We had to take them off at half-time. Tomorrow we have to see what the diagnosis on it is. We have to assess this. I can’t tell you now what the issue is. I know what the issue is but [I cannot say now] how good or bad it is. We have to see assess this tomorrow [Monday] and then we will bring you news.”

So with that in mind, let’s get you updated on the United injury situation this international break.

Luke Shaw (calf)

Is this EXTREMELY injury-prone footballer EVER going to return?

It’s not just that he hasn’t featured yet this season, it’s that he’s been supposedly “a doubt” or “could be in contention” if he “passes a late fitness test” for each of the past several games.

“We hope Luke can return after the international break quickly,” manager Erik ten Hag said on Shaw.

“I don’t know if it’s the first game, we’re hoping for [it], but I can’t, in this moment, tell this with 100% security. But, yeah, from now on, we have two-and-a-half weeks to work to that point. And, shortly after, he’ll be there.”

Yeah, right, whatever.

If there is one thing you should not believe in this world, it’s what MUFC tell you about the injury status of Luke Shaw.

Leny Yoro (ankle) and Mason Mount (head)

The former Chelsea midfielder is now squarely in the same category as the former Lille defender- been out for awhile now, not coming back any time soon. Won’t see either one until November, at the earliest.

That same time frame applies for the left back who hasn’t played competitive for anyone, anywhere since June of 2023 (Dutch national team).

Despite what Ten Hag has said about his status, it's clear that he's suffered a setback of some sort. He returned to training a month ago, and was included in the Europa League squad.

