If there was a theme to this season at Manchester United Football Club, it’s that bad can always become worse. Brentford FC should be well aware of this, heading into their clash on Saturday. Embattled manager Erik ten Hag got United off to their worst start of the Premier League era last season.

Then he went and led them to an even worse start this season.

Manchester United vs Brentford FC FYIs

Kick: Sat, Oct 19, 3pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Man United Preview Material: Team News Part 1 Part 2 Starting XI Prediction Injury List

Erik ten Hag Replacement Candidates List go here

PL Form, Standing: Man United LWDLD 14th, 8 pts Brentford FC WLLDW 11th 10 pts

Result Probability: Man United 58% Brentford FC 20% Draw 22%

And while they certainly had a lot of injuries before…these past couple weeks have seen that injury crisis become even more catastrophic. Ten Hag can’t blame all his problems on injuries, not by any means, but he will certainly be limited in his options for selection this weekend.

Let’s see what might be the best of what’s around.

Man United Starting XI Prediction vs Brentford FC

Andre Onana; Victor Lindelof, Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, Diogo Dalot; Mason Mount, Manuel Ugarte; Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Rasmus Hojlund.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

