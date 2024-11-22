Ahead of the clash at Ipswich Town, newly minted Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim discussed how his roster of players had lost belief under his predecessor, Erik ten Hag.

“That’s for sure but this is normal in every team,” he said. “When you don’t win games, you start to be suspicious of the way of playing. You can understand when they walk to the game or the warm up, you can feel if they are confident or not, so that is a normal thing.

Manchester United at Ipswich Town FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday, November 24, 4:30pm, Portman Road

United Preview Material: Team News Part 1 Team News Part 2 Starting XI Prediction Full Injury Report

Google Result Probability: United win 59%, Draw 22%, Ipswich Town win 19%

Form Guide: Ipswich Town LLLDW, Manchester United DWLDW

Standings: Manchester United 13th, 15 pts, Ipswich Town 17th, 8 pts

“I think I have to help them to feel that. It will take time but they are ready to cope with the demands of the Premier League because they have proved that.

“You can see even this year and last year sometimes they have a bad first half and then in the second half without any tactical change, they will turn up and change things. They have to find the mindset to play this way through all the game.”

It’s now time for them to regain belief in themselves, and it all starts on Sunday when they travel to Ipswich Town. On paper this should most likely be a win.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Ipswich Town

Andre Onana; Diogo Dalot, Matthijs De Ligt, Harry Maguire, Noussair Mazraoui; Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte; Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho; Rasmus Hojlund

