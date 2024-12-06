Even if you don’t believe in curses, it’s hard to not think and feel that there is a hex on Manchester United left back Luke Shaw. He finally made his debut for United this season after Erik ten Hag had been sacked, making three off-the-bench appearances for new manager Ruben Amorim.

However, he suffered yet another injury setback, ahead of the loss to Arsenal, and now he back on the sidelines.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Dec. 7, 5:30 pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

PL Form, Standings: Man United DWDWL 13th, 19 points Nottingham Forest WLLWL 7th, 22 points

Google Result Probability: Man United 59% Nottingham Forest 18% Draw 23%

Man United Team News

“What I can say since I arrived, I see him in the medical department working a lot in the gym, working a lot on the pitch, we control the load during the games, during the trainings, he was losing weight, so he was doing everything,” Amorim said of the Shaw situation.

“If he continues to do that behaviour, he’s a top, top player and we need him. No matter how long he will need, I will be with him, we will help him to return, not just Manchester United but your national team needs a guy like Luke Shaw, so we are here to help him.”

Good luck to Shaw! Hopefully, he won’t be out too for too long, but right now there is no timetable for his return. Ditto for fellow defenders Jonny Evans (knock) and Victor Lindelof (groin), as we just don’t know when they might return to action.

However, there is some great news here for the match against Nottingham Forest- Kobbie Mainoo and Lisandro Martinez are eligible again, after having finished serving their suspensions.

