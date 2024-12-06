Manchester United welcome in Nottingham Forest on Saturday, and they’ll do so looking far up to the table. Yes, that’s how far and how far Untied fell under Erik ten Hag- Forest are six places above them in the standings right now.

As for the start of the Ruben Amorim era, well, we haven’t exactly seen a “new manager bounce” yet.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Dec. 7, 5:30 pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

United Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Five Great Christmas Moments in MUFC History: go here

PL Form, Standings: Man United DWDWL 13th, 19 points Nottingham Forest WLLWL 7th, 22 points

Google Result Probability: Man United 59% Nottingham Forest 18% Draw 23%

His debut was a score draw with newly promoted Ipswich Town. His second match in the gig was a 3-2 win over Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League, followed by a 4-0 whopping of Everton.

All those good vibes were short-lived though, as United lost 2-0 to Arsenal last night. The roller coaster continues this weekend, and we’ll see how it all goes,

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Nottingham Forest

Andre Onana; Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs De Ligt, Lucha Martinez; Amad Diallo, Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo, Diogo Dalot; Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Joshua Zirkzee

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

