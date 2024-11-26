Finally, Manchester United are starting to get more positive news on the injury front. While their best central defender, Lisandro Martinez, did suffer a hip injury, it’s thankfully not as bad as had been feared.

Martinez will miss the visit from Bodo/Glimt on Thursday, but he could be back this weekend when Everton comes in.

Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt FYIs

Competition: UEL Matchday 5 of 8

Kickoff: Thurs. Nov. 27, 8pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Man United Preview Material: Team News Other Team News Updates Starting XI Prediction Full Injury Report

UEL Standings, Form: Man United 15th, 6 pts DDDW Bodo/Glimt 12th, 7 pts, WDWL

Man United Team News

However, the trio of Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro and Victor Lindelof will continue to remain sidelined, for both the continental clash in midweek and the league fixture on the weekend.

It’s an all defender edition of Man United team news, here today, and we roll on to the left back position group. In the club of “LBs who have been out injured so long that you forgot they’re even on the team,” Luke Shaw ACTUALLY FINALLY FEATURED! on Sunday.

And Tyrell Malacia was ACTUALLY FIT ENOUGH TO MAKE THE MATCHDAY squad. Hallelujah! Huzzah for all! Perhaps Malacia could even feature on Thursday.

