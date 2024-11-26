Newly minted manager Ruben Amorim has certainly braced United fans for worst; and then some. After the score draw at very lowly Ipswich Town, and ahead of the home match with Bodo/Glimt, he said the team is set to suffer for awhile.

Obviously, he sees a few “issues” that need to “fixed” with this squad! You got to appreciate his bluntness!

Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt FYIs

Competition: UEL Matchday 5 of 8

Kickoff: Thurs. Nov. 27, 8pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Man United Preview Material: Team News Other Team News Updates Starting XI Prediction Full Injury Report

UEL Standings, Form: Man United 15th, 6 pts DDDW Bodo/Glimt 12th, 7 pts, WDWL

Getting a win, any kind of win, in any competition, would be a good start and Bodo/Glimt (one of those very rare clubs that has a backslash in their name, for what it’s worth) should provide a great opportunity to achieve said victory.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Bodo/Glimt

Andre Onana; Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs De Ligt, Jonny Evans, Luke Shaw; Casemiro, Christian Eriksen; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Amad Diallo; Joshua Zirkzee

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories