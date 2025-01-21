As Manchester United get set to tangle with Rangers on Thursday night, their team news is all transfer window related. There is really nothing to cover right now, injury or suspension wise. Antony, the 85 million GBP flop that might be the most egregious example yet of the “Man United Tax” is closing in on a deal that could send him to Real Betis on loan. Maybe beyond this window, they can find a permanent home for Antony. Sky Sports has more on this fast developing story.

Elsewhere Marcus Rashford, and now Alejandro Garnacho as well, could both be exiting too.

UEFA Europa League Matchday 7 of 8

Manchester United vs Rangers

Kickoff: Thursday, Jan. 22, 8pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

UEL Standing, Form: Man United 7th, 12 pts, DDWWW Rangers 8th, 11 pts, LWDWD

Man United Team News

The front-runner for Rashford appears to be FC Barcelona, but nothing is close to done right now. He’s also been linked to AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund. As for Garnacho, he’s been linked to Chelsea and Napoli. Don’t expect any of the three forwards to feature, or even be available for selection, in the UEL clash on Thursday.

Finally, Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof remain out of contention, as they are long-term injury absentees.

With that, you’re up to speed.

