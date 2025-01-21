Rangers will be the first team that Manchester United faces since their manager, Ruben Amorim, made the infamous “we’re maybe the worst team in club history” remarks. Only someone who just recently took the job would have enough job security to make such remarks. Amorim can only say this because he knows that that he won’t be sacked right after saying it.

During his post-match press conference, following the 3-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion, Amorim said: “In [the past] 10 games in the Premier League, we won two. Imagine what this is for a fan of Manchester United. Imagine what this is for me.”

UEFA Europa League Matchday 7 of 8

Manchester United vs Rangers

Kickoff: Thursday, Jan. 22, 8pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

UEL Standing, Form: Man United 7th, 12 pts, DDWWW Rangers 8th, 11 pts, LWDWD

“We are the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United. I know you [media] want headlines but I am saying that because we have to acknowledge that and to change that. Here you go: your headlines.”

Amorim wanted headlines, and he obviously got them. For the past two days, we have all been talking about these remarks. But Amorim also wanted to get something that is much more important to him than publicity- a response.

Hearing such strong remarks, will his team get motivated to become better now?

Man United Starting XI Prediction vs Rangers

Andre Onana; Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro; Manuel Ugarte, Casemiro, Tyrell Malacia; Toby Collyer, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes; Joshua Zirkzee

