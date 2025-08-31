Former Man United Defender Victor Lindelof Joins Aston Villa

Since Victor Lindelof left Manchester United in June we haven’t heard much chatter about where he might go next. Today, on summer transfer window deadline day eve, we finally found out. The 31-year-old Swedish central defender is joining Aston Villa on a free transfer, in what will be a two-year deal, with an option for a third.

Lindelof also drew interest from Everton and ACF Fiorentina, where he could have potentially reunited with David de Gea. However, ultimately, the offer from Villa suited him best. While he is aging, Lindelof is an underrated player. He worked very well under Jose Mourinho, and although he fell out of favor towards the end of his United tenure, he certainly had his moments at Old Trafford.

Plus he fills a need at Villa Park, as they’ve struggled with some injuries in central defense lately. Lindelof will add more depth at the center back position.

