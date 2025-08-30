Aston Villa Team News, Lineup Prediction vs Crystal Palace

From a selection standpoint, it’s good news, bad news for Aston Villa manager Unai Emery as his side prepares to take on Crystal Palace this Sunday.

Boubacar Kamara suffered a thigh injury last weekend, and although Emery hasn’t ruled him out, as of yet, reports seem to indicate that he won’t return to action until after the international break.

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

Kickoff: 8pm, Sun. Aug 31, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Result Probability: Crystal Palace 23% Aston Villa 51% Draw 26%

PL Standing, Form: Crystal Palace 14th, 2 pts DD Aston Villa 17th, 1 pt, DL

Aston Villa Team News

The good news for Villa is that Ezri Konsa is back available again, having now returned from suspension. Otherwise nothing new here.

UEFA Competition Draws

Both of these sides qualified for Europe this season, and yesterday, they learned who exactly they will be facing in those UEFA competitions this term. So let’s run through those lists now.

Crystal Palace Conference League Draw

Home: AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands), KuPS (Finland), and AEK Larnaca (Cyprus).

Away: Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine), RC Strasbourg (France), Shelbourne FC (Republic of Ireland).

Aston Villa Europa League Draw

Home: RB Salzburg (Germany), Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel), Young Boys (Switzerland), Bologna (Italy)

Away: Feyenoord (Netherlands), Fenerbahce (Turkey), Basel (Switzerland), Go Ahead Eagles (Netherlands)

Aston Villa Starting XI Prediction vs Crystal Palace

Emi Martinez; Matty Cash, Pau Torres, Tyrone Mings, Lucas Digne; Amadou Onana, Youri Tielemans; Donyell Malen, Morgan Rogers, John McGinn; Ollie Watkins

