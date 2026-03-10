You got to like the prospects of Aston Villa claiming the Europa League title this term. Unai Emery’s men are the consensus favorite to win the entire tournament, although Real Betis and Lyon are expected to be in contention until the end as well. The Villans resume their UEL campaign with a trip to LOSC Lille, who currently sit sixth in the French Ligue 1 table. Emery could be without the services of as many as six players in this one. Matty Cash, Harvey Elliott and John McGinn could all return to action relatively soon.

However, Andres Garcia, Youri Tielemans and Boubacar Kamara will remain sidelined well into April, and beyond.

UEFA Europa League Round of 16, Leg 1 of 2 FYIs

Aston Villa at LOSC

Kickoff: Thurs. March 12, 5:45pm

Location: Decathlon Arena – Stade Pierre Mauroy, Villeneuve-d’Ascq, Metropolis of Lille, Northern France

Aston Villa Team News

Let’s start with Matty Cash, who is the latest name to be added to the injury list. He has a calf injury, but we don’t know how serious it is, nor how long he’ll be out. At minimum, he is a strong doubt for the trip to the north of France. Moving on to Elliott, who has an undisclosed injury, he is more likely to return on Sunday against Manchester United than he is to feature in the midweek clash. The same can be said of McGinn, who is dealing with a knee injury.

Elsewhere Kamara (knee) is of course out for the season while Tielemans (ankle) and Garcia (hamstring strain) won’t be back until mid-April at earliest.

