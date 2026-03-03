Marc Cucurella is on the verge of coming back for Chelsea this week, having recovered from his recent thigh injury. He should be able to make his comeback either in midweek against Aston Villa or in the FA Cup on Saturday at Wrexham. On the international level, the 27-year-old left back won Euro 2024 winner with Spain. On the club level, he’s made over 140 appearances for Chelsea, and his current deal runs until June 2028.

“Cucu is looking really good,” Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior said of Cucurella yesterday. “And hopefully we can get him back involved, if not on Wednesday, then on Saturday.”

Chelsea at Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff: Wed March 4, 7:30pm, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Team News: Chelsea Aston Villa

Google Result Probability: Chelsea win 38% Draw 27% Aston Villa 35%

Premier League Standings: Chelsea 6th, 45 points Aston Villa 4th, 51 points

Blues Team News

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly revealed, while speaking at a corporate event that Cucurella was a target of Manchester City in the transfer window, and that’s what spurred him on to go sign him from Brighton.

“Knowing that Marc Cucurella, if Man City wants him, I want him,” said Boehly. “It was really simple that way.”

Boehly still has not spoken publicly about his name appearing in the Epstein Files, a truth that was revealed at the end of January.

Elsewhere Estevao Willian is recovering from a thigh injury, but this match will come too soon for him. However, he won’t be out too much longer, and should be back in the mix sometime in the next couple of weeks.

“Estevao is back on the pitch running, which is great,” Rosenior said yesterday, “and he’s doing really well.”

Moving on, Wesley Fofana returns from suspension for this one while Pedro Neto take his place on the “missing due to suspension” list. And then finally, some Mykhailo Mudryk news, yes, really!

He remains suspended by the club of course, for his serious doping offense, but he has resumed training now, with a non-league club. The Ukrainian winger posted a video on social media yesterday which showed him in a private session at Honeycroft Stadium, home to seventh-tier side Uxbridge FC yesterday.

