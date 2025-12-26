Chelsea FC are getting a nice double fitness boost ahead of the big clash with Aston Villa on Saturday. On Christmas Eve, Blues manager Enzo Maresca declared that both Liam Delap and Estevao are fully fit and ready to feature.

“Estevao is back, and he is available for Saturday… and also Liam Delap,” Maresca said yesterday. “They are both back.”’

Chelsea FC vs Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Dec. 27, 5:30pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Preview Material for Both Sides: Team News Starting XI Prediction

PL Position, Form: Chelsea 4th, 22 pts, DLDWD Aston Villa 3rd, 36 pts, WWWWW

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 52% Draw 24% Aston Villa 24%

Team News for Both Sides

“We didn’t know exactly how long Liam would be out for, but he is back on Saturday, and we are happy to have both available.”

Other than that, the Chelsea injury situation remains the same. Dario Essugo, Levi Colwill and Romeo Lavia remain sidelined due to injury. Shifting gears to Aston Villa, Harvey Elliott should return from an unspecified illness and be ready for selection again here.

Otherwise Villa’s injury/fitness/availaibility situation remains the same. Pau Torres, Ross Barkley and Tyrone Mings all remain sidelined as longer-term injury absentees.

