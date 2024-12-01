Chelsea FC vs Aston Villa Starting XI Predictions

While Manchester City at Liverpool FC is the headliner fixture in the Premier League this weekend, as it should be and deservedly so, Aston Villa at Chelsea is an attractive fixture as well.

It’s more than just a “sneaky good” game, it’s a, what’s the cliche “mouth-watering fixture.”

Chelsea FC vs Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Dec. 1, 1:30pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Preview Material for Both Sides: Team News Starting XI Prediction

PL Position, Form: Chelsea 5th, 22 pts, LWDDW Aston Villa 8th, 19 pts, WDLLD

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 57% Draw 22% Aston Villa 21%

So with that in mind, let’s try and get inside the minds of Enzo Maresca and Unai Emery here, and make predictions about who the two respective managers could select for their first teams here.

Starting XI Predictions

Chelsea

Robert Sanchez; Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella; Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez; Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto; Nicolas Jackson

Aston Villa

Emiliano Martinez; Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne; Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans; Leon Bailey, John McGinn, Morgan Rogers; Ollie Watkins

