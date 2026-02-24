Aston Villa Team News at Wolves: Harvey Elliott, Marco Bizot

Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott is in an interesting situation at Aston Villa. Due to stipulations in his loan deal, Elliott would see his current arrangement converted into a permanent transfer, should he feature enough times for Villa this season. However, Villa manager Unai Emery does not want that to happen, as pointed out by Liverpool.com.

So most likely, we’re not going to see Elliott feature in the Premier League very much.

Aston Villa at Wolves

Kickoff: 8pm, Fri. Feb 27, Molineux, Wolverhampton, UK

Result Probability: Wolves 24% Aston Villa 50% Draw 26%

PL Standing, Form: Wolves 20th, 10 pts LLDDL Aston Villa 3rd, 51 pts, WLDWD

Aston Villa Team News

The bulk of his appearances will come in the Europa League instead. But Elliott wouldn’t be able to play in the next league fixture (Friday night at Wolverhampton Wanderers) anyway, as he’s now sidelined with an unspecified injury.

“He is not available because of injury,” Emery said at his weekly news conference, ahead of the score draw with Leeds United.

“I was so clear one month ago. I think we must carry on, and of course help him as much as we can. Then, try to make him feel comfortable here.”

Elsewhere backup goalkeeper Marco Bizot is now eligible again, having served his one match ban for getting shown a red card in the FA Cup loss to Newcastle United.

His horrendous challenge on Jacob Murphy back on Feb. 14 raised a lot of eyebrows, and got him sent off.

The rest of the injury/fitness/unavailability situation remains the same, as Emery pointed out on Friday. He said:

“The players who were injured are still being injured – John McGinn, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans and Alysson.”

