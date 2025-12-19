An action-packed weekly Friday news conference for Aston Villa manager Unai Emery today, ahead of Sunday’s visit from Manchester United. Emery provided injury updates on the likes of Emiliano Martinez, Harvey Elliott, Pau Torres Tyrone Mings and Ross Barkley. There is a lot of information to cover, and the weekend is almost here, so let’s just dive straight in.

Manchester United at Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. December 21, 4:30pm, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Team News: Manchester United Aston Villa

Starting 11 Predictions for Both Sides: go here

PL Position, Form: Manchester United 6th, 26 pts, LWDWD Aston Villa 3rd, 33 pts, WWWWW

Google Result Probability: Manchester United 29% Draw 26% Aston Villa 45%

Aston Villa Team News

Emiliano Martinez

What’s the injury? Lower back. When is he potentially coming back? Maybe on Sunday.

Said Emery today: “Emiliano is progressing well, he is training individually and feeling better, much better. Tomorrow, we will decide if he is available or not.”

Harvey Elliott

What’s the injury? Illness. When is he potentially coming back? Possibly Sunday.

Said Emery today: “Elliott is sick today; he hasn’t trained today or yesterday as well. And another player, normally, if everything’s going well, tomorrow he’ll be training and will be available for Sunday.”

Pau Torres

What’s the injury? Lower leg. When is he potentially coming back? Around New Year’s

Said Emery today: “Pau Torres, more or less, the same; one week or two weeks, something like that.”

Tyrone Mings

What’s the injury? Thigh. When is he potentially coming back? Sometime in mid to late January.

Said Emery today: ‘Tyrone is still injured, he’s getting better, maybe in a few weeks, he’s joining us.’

Ross Barkley

What’s the injury? Knee. When is he potentially coming back? Maybe next week.

Said Emery today: “Ross Barkley is still injured, longer than those two players (Mings and Torres).”

