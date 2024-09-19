As the fixture congestion ramps up this late summer/early fall, Manchester United are on the mend. The following trio could be match fit enough to be in line for selection at Crystal Palace at Saturday: Luke Shaw (calf), Rasmus Hojlund (hamstring) and Victor Lindelof (ankle/foot muscle).

Shaw, Hojlund and Lindelof might be in the squad here, or we might have to wait until the 25th.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept 6, 2024, 8pm UK, Selhurst Park

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

United Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Premier League Form Guide, Standing: Man United WLLW 10th 6 pts Crystal Palace 16th, 2 pts, LLDD

Result Probability: Man United 39% Draw 25% Crystal Palace 36%

Man United Team News

Next Wednesday (the 25th) is when United hosts Twente in the UEFA Europa League competition. Whomever doesn’t make the squad this weekend will likely be in the team for next midweek. And with that in mind, you have another injured United troika, Leny Yoro, Tyrell Malacia and Mason Mount, who are all long-term injury absentees.

Mount is out until early October while Malacia is looking at a late October return.

For Yoro, the schedule has a timeline of a November return.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories